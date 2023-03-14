Staudt on Sports LIVE: What’s next for MSU women’s basketball
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on the day’s hottest topics in sports including what’s next for Michigan State women’s basketball following head coach Suzy Merchant stepping down, girl’s high school basketball tonight, and more.
