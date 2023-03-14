Quiet mid-week leads to sunshine and Tuesday’s headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The middle of the week stays quiet before leading to sunshine and warmer temperatures. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has an in-depth look at our forecast. Plus News 10 Today’s Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to look at some of the day’s top headlines.
Call our phone bank to donate to the Spartan Strong Fund: (517) 346-8822
More:
- You Can Help Make an Impact Through the News 10 Phone Bank by Donating Funds for the Spartan Strong Fund
- Quiet Midweek with More Sunshine
- Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
- Experts: Gun reform shouldn’t be ‘one size fits all’
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 14, 2023
- Average High: 43º Average Low 25º
- Lansing Record High: 79° 2012
- Lansing Record Low: -2° 1877
- Jackson Record High: 78º 2012
- Jackson Record Low: 1º 1993
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.