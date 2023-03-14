In My View: Michigan State’s NCAA fate uncertain in field of inconsistent teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s NCAA tournament berth is tough for me to call because all teams in the field have been so inconsistent.

USC, the first foe on Friday, has a better record at 22-10 with some good wins, but how will the Trojans fare three time zones away? MSU plays on Friday, and my fear for the Spartans is a Sunday matchup against a rugged Marquette team, the second seed, who will advance if it wins its opener on Friday over Vermont. Marquette would be a tough matchup for MSU if that game is realized.

More: In My View

