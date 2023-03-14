In My View: Michigan State’s NCAA fate uncertain in field of inconsistent teams
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s NCAA tournament berth is tough for me to call because all teams in the field have been so inconsistent.
USC, the first foe on Friday, has a better record at 22-10 with some good wins, but how will the Trojans fare three time zones away? MSU plays on Friday, and my fear for the Spartans is a Sunday matchup against a rugged Marquette team, the second seed, who will advance if it wins its opener on Friday over Vermont. Marquette would be a tough matchup for MSU if that game is realized.
More: In My View
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.