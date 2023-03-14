MSU Ready For NCAA Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is a two point favorite to defeat USC Friday when the teams meet in their first game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Game time is 12:15pm in Columbus, Ohio and it will be seen on CBS. The winner gets the winner of the second game between Marquette and Vermont. That game will be played Sunday. MSU has a 19-12 record, USC is 22-12 and the winner of the two games on the week end moves on to the Sweet 16 next week in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

