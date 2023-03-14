MSU Ready For NCAA Tournament

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is a two point favorite to defeat USC Friday when the teams meet in their first game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Game time is 12:15pm in Columbus, Ohio and it will be seen on CBS. The winner gets the winner of the second game between Marquette and Vermont. That game will be played Sunday. MSU has a 19-12 record, USC is 22-12 and the winner of the two games on the week end moves on to the Sweet 16 next week in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting
The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed March 13, 2023 after a semi truck hit an overpass.
Eastbound I-94 closed ‘indefinitely’ after semi truck strikes bridge
Michigan banks reassuring their customers following bank closures
Michigan banks reassure their customers following bank closures
JD Gibson
Meridian Township police seek man wanted on criminal bench warrant

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Begins Spring Football Practice
Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant steps down after 16 seasons
Merchant has been away from the sidelines since January due to health reasons.
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’