MSU Begins Spring Football Practice

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s football team began 15 days of spring practice on Tuesday. Head coach Mel Tucker begins his fourth season and his team is coming off a 5-7 record last fall. Tucker says all positions are wide open including quarterback Payton Thorne is the returning starter. MSU opens the season September 2nd at home against Central Michigan. Tucker does not know yet about a wind up game April 15th in Spartan Stadium because he is unsure if he will have enough players to take part in all positions.

