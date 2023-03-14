Meet Wyatt: Dog becomes ambassador for Jackson County

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County has a new ambassador, and he has four legs and a wagging tail.

Wyatt, a corgi mix, has captured the hearts of residents through his Facebook page, Adventures with Wyatt, which chronicles his travels around the county.

He was once chained to a fence and used for dogfighting. Fortunately, he was given a second chance at life.

Recently, Wyatt caught the attention of Experience Jackson, a tourism organization, and was offered the role of Dog Ambassador for the county.

“Jess from Experience Jackson’s wife saw Wyatt’s Facebook page and she saw he was going all around Jackson, and she thought what a fun thing that is to have such a positive influence on Jackson County and what it means,” said Monika Hartman, Wyatt’s owner.

While there is no set time for how long he will serve in this role, Monika assures the community that Wyatt will remain in the position as long as he is able and interested.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting

Latest News

Meet Wyatt: Dog becomes ambassador for Jackson County
Meet Wyatt: Dog becomes ambassador for Jackson County
MSU deploys counselors in training to support students, faculty, staff
MSU deploys counselors in training to support students, faculty, staff
MSU deploys counselors in training to support students, faculty, staff
MSU deploys counselors in training to support students, faculty, staff
Butterfly garden art display brings beauty, hope to MSU campus
Butterfly garden art display brings beauty, hope to MSU campus