Meet Wyatt: Dog becomes ambassador for Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County has a new ambassador, and he has four legs and a wagging tail.

Wyatt, a corgi mix, has captured the hearts of residents through his Facebook page, Adventures with Wyatt, which chronicles his travels around the county.

He was once chained to a fence and used for dogfighting. Fortunately, he was given a second chance at life.

Recently, Wyatt caught the attention of Experience Jackson, a tourism organization, and was offered the role of Dog Ambassador for the county.

“Jess from Experience Jackson’s wife saw Wyatt’s Facebook page and she saw he was going all around Jackson, and she thought what a fun thing that is to have such a positive influence on Jackson County and what it means,” said Monika Hartman, Wyatt’s owner.

While there is no set time for how long he will serve in this role, Monika assures the community that Wyatt will remain in the position as long as he is able and interested.

