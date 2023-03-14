Lansing’s general fund sees boost in revenue from licensed marijuana facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The legalization of marijuana in Michigan has brought in a significant amount of revenue to the city of Lansing, saving taxpayers money and improving the local economy. The city has received over $1 million in annual revenue from licensed marijuana retail facilities alone, with an increase of almost $200,000 in the last fiscal year.

According to City Clerk Chris Swope, the money received from the state’s statewide payout is based on how many facilities are within the jurisdiction and how much money the state has made overall. Swope added that the funds will go directly into city operations, such as property taxes and tax revenue.

Swope also noted that the revenue has created well-paying jobs, with employees paying income taxes and businesses also contributing to the local tax base.

“Those individuals are paying income taxes, the businesses are paying income taxes and they have improved a lot of properties in Lansing, and so they’re increasing the property tax base,” Swope said. “So this really had a lot of benefits.”

Despite concerns that the influx of revenue may not be sustainable, Swope predicts that the revenue from the facilities will continue to trend upwards and eventually become a constant stream of income for the city.

