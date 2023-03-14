Lansing police looking for missing woman

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police describe Katherine Villarreal as 34-years-old, 5′3″ weighing 135 pounds.

MISSING PERSON ALERT



The Lansing Police Department is looking for Katherine Villarreal. She is 34 years old. She is 5’3 and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen in the North End. She is known to hang out in the South End. pic.twitter.com/mVcODiZoKJ — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) March 14, 2023

If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.