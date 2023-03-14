Lansing police looking for missing woman
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police describe Katherine Villarreal as 34-years-old, 5′3″ weighing 135 pounds.
MISSING PERSON ALERT— Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) March 14, 2023
The Lansing Police Department is looking for Katherine Villarreal. She is 34 years old. She is 5’3 and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen in the North End. She is known to hang out in the South End. pic.twitter.com/mVcODiZoKJ
If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.
