Lansing police looking for missing woman

Katherine Villarreal
Katherine Villarreal(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police describe Katherine Villarreal as 34-years-old, 5′3″ weighing 135 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

