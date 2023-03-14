Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to deliver 2023 State of the City address

The State of the City will be delivered at Everett High School at 7 p.m.
The State of the City will be delivered at Everett High School at 7 p.m.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor will deliver his 2023 State of the City address Tuesday evening.

It will be his sixth address as Lansing’s mayor and the first held in person since the COVID pandemic started three years ago.

The State of the City will be delivered at Everett High School at 7 p.m. Schor is expected to highlight various accomplishments from the last year and what’s next for the City of Lansing.

“We’re going to highlight a lot of different areas,” Schor said. “We’re going to talk about some economic development where you’ve seen things getting better and what’s going to happen in the future. We’re going to talk about some social services and how we help out our citizens. We’re going to talk about public safety, we’re going to talk about our schools, so there’s going to be a variety of different topics that I touch on.”

Entertainment provided by Lansing School District students will start at 6:30 p.m.

It can be watched live on our website and the News 10 Facebook page.

