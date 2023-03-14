Joshua, St. Cyr Earn All-Big Ten Honors

LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - The Big Ten Conference has announced its post-season awards, and two Spartans are among the league’s honorees. Senior Jagger Joshua has capped his four-year Spartan career with Honorable Mention All-Big Ten kudos, while graduate student Dylan St. Cyr is not only an Honorable Mention pick, but is also MSU’s Sportsmanship Award winner.

“Both Jagger and Dylan have done so much for our program this season and are very deserving recipients of post-season awards,” said head coach Adam Nightingale. “Both played a large role in the success that our team enjoyed this season – they committed themselves to what our coaching staff asked of them. It is always a great feeling to see your players be rewarded for their hard work.

“While Jagger and Dylan have certainly earned these awards, I want to be sure to acknowledge that each of our 10 seniors – many who also had career-best seasons - helped lay a foundation for what we want to see in our program going forward. As the team picked to finish seventh in the league this year, their leadership helped our program exceed what many people thought was possible. Their buy-in and selflessness led to the most wins for an MSU team in more than a decade and a spot in the Big Ten semifinals for the first time in program history. Whether or not they are recognized formally by the Big Ten, every one of them will leave a legacy in our locker room and have earned the respect of everyone in our program.”

Joshua leads the Spartans (and ranks 10th in the Big Ten) with 13 goals, which includes seven power-play markers, (second, B1G). He owns career bests in all offensive categories, and his 24 points more than doubles his point production from his first three seasons combined: he owns a 21-23-44 scoring line in 135 career games. Joshua is the top goal producer for the Spartans since Patrick Khodorenko scored 16 in 2019-20.

Joshua is one of six players nationally with multiple hat tricks this season. Jason Polin of Western Michigan has five, while Joshua joins Alex Campbell (Clarkson), Adam Fantilli (Michigan), Ian Murphy (Princeton), and Ben Steeves (Duluth) with two. The Dearborn, Michigan native is the first Spartan to have multiple hat tricks in a season since Corey Tropp had two in 2009-10.

St. Cyr, who joined the program as a senior last season, joins Joshua as one of the Spartans who’s senior season far surpassed any of their previous campaigns. St. Cyr nearly doubled his minutes played (2163: 47) from his previous career best set as a junior at Notre Dame, and surpassed the 2,000 career saves mark during MSU’s series at Wisconsin. His current total of 2,165 career saves ranks 11th among active goaltenders. St. Cyr has played in all but one of Michigan State’s 38 games this season, establishing new single-season bests in games played (37), wins (17), and saves (1,074).

St. Cyr is fourth in the Big Ten in save percentage (.915), and is fifth in the Conference with a 2.77 GAA. His 37 games played and 1,074 saves is second among Division I goaltenders this season, while his 2163:47 minutes played ranks sixth.

Over his career, St. Cyr boasts a 2.40 GAA and .921 save percentage in 84 games, with a 43-32-5 record. Among active Division I players, St. Cyr ranks in a tie for fourth in career shutouts (13), sixth in wins (43), 11th in saves (2,165), and in save percentage, 26th in GAA, and 14th in winning percentage (.572).

