High School Basketball Playoffs: Girls’ State Quarterfinal games
All four teams remaining play Tuesday night
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are four high school teams left in the state playoffs on the girls side, and each of them play Tuesday night.
Division 1:
Holt vs. Rockford (7:00 @ Kalamazoo Loy Norrix)
Division 2:
Lansing Catholic vs. Redford Westfield Prep (7:00 @ Chelsea)
Division 3:
Ovid-elsie vs. Blissfield (7:00 @ Springport)
Division 4:
Fowler vs. Kingston (7:00 @ Mount Morris)
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.