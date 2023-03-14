High School Basketball Playoffs: Girls’ State Quarterfinal games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are four high school teams left in the state playoffs on the girls side, and each of them play Tuesday night.

Division 1:

Holt vs. Rockford (7:00 @ Kalamazoo Loy Norrix)

Division 2:

Lansing Catholic vs. Redford Westfield Prep (7:00 @ Chelsea)

Division 3:

Ovid-elsie vs. Blissfield (7:00 @ Springport)

Division 4:

Fowler vs. Kingston (7:00 @ Mount Morris)

