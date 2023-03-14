High School Basketball Playoffs: Girls’ State Quarterfinal games

All four teams remaining play Tuesday night
The MHSAA District Championship Trophy
The MHSAA District Championship Trophy(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are four high school teams left in the state playoffs on the girls side, and each of them play Tuesday night.

Division 1:

Holt vs. Rockford (7:00 @ Kalamazoo Loy Norrix)

Division 2:

Lansing Catholic vs. Redford Westfield Prep (7:00 @ Chelsea)

Division 3:

Ovid-elsie vs. Blissfield (7:00 @ Springport)

Division 4:

Fowler vs. Kingston (7:00 @ Mount Morris)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting
The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed March 13, 2023 after a semi truck hit an overpass.
Eastbound I-94 closed ‘indefinitely’ after semi truck strikes bridge
JD Gibson
Meridian Township police seek man wanted on criminal bench warrant
Michigan banks reassuring their customers following bank closures
Michigan banks reassure their customers following bank closures

Latest News

Michigan State's Tyson Walker shoots against Indiana's Malik Reneau during the second half of...
Tyson Walker Earns All-District Honors
Michigan State Goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, along with forward Jagger Joshua, earned All-Big Ten...
Joshua, St. Cyr Earn All-Big Ten Honors
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: What’s next for MSU women’s basketball
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Ready For NCAA Tournament