Happy Pi Day!

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week’s Studio 10 tidbit is celebrating Pi day.

Pi Day which represents the mathematical constant 3.14. is celebrated every year on March 14th.

It is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Rachelle and Nicole put their knowledge to the test on the food and the math constant! How do you they do?

