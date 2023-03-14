First-ever avian influenza detection in Eaton County backyard flock

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time this year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of chickens in Mid-Michigan. Last year, avian influenza was detected in Ingham County and Livingston County.

The assistant state veterinarian at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), Jennifer Calogero said they responded to “a call from a backyard producer who reported sick birds and birds that were recently dying.”

She said there were about 15 chickens in the backyard flock.

It’s not just the first time avian influenza was detected in Michigan this year, Calogera said it’s the first time it’s ever been in Eaton County.

“However, we have been finding high-path avian influenza-infected wild birds throughout the state,” Calogera said. “So, the risk is still there.”

The public health risk associated with bird flu detections remains low.

However, Potter Park Zoo in Lansing has a biosecurity plan in place and said they’ve had avian influenza on their grounds. The zoo’s director of animal health said “we have an avian influenza biosecurity plan. So, pending the status in the surrounding areas, we have certain protocols that we put into place to minimize the chance of transmission from wild birds to birds at the zoo.”

As wild birds will be migrating to Michigan soon, birds across the entire state are at risk. Calogero said isolating your birds could save their lives.

“Minimize the interaction with wild birds,” Caogero said. “That could be taking their birds inside and/or if they are outside, having their coop completely covered so they’re not interacting with those wild birds.”

Whether it’s a backyard flock or a commercial flock, remaining vigilant is key to keeping case numbers low in Michigan.

MDARD is actively working to respond to reports of sick or dead birds.

More information on bird flu can be found on the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development website here.

