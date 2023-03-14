Enjoy the ‘taste of the Irish’ with these simple corned beef meals and fruit dessert

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie from Mom to Mom Nutrition joins Studio 10 to share the two easiest ways to cook Corned Beef Brisket, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

For the corned beef brisket recipe: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/1531/corned-beef-brisket-with-roasted-vegetables-and-lemon-mustard-sauce

You can find the lemon mustard sauce here: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/6531/lemon-mustard-sauce

Corned Beef is made from the Brisket Flat Half that has been salt-cured in a brine. The term “Corned” comes from the large pieces of rock salt that is used for the brine. The brining process helps preserve the meat as well as adds additional flavor and moisture.

While mostly associated with Ireland, Corned Beef gained its popularity in the United States during the 19th century. Irish Immigrants were looking for a cheaper alternative to bacon and started to brine beef Brisket. Now, Corned Beef is used in a variety of cuisines throughout the world but while still being most popular for St. Patrick’s Day.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, or any day, with an easy and delicious, traditional Corned Beef recipe. Serve with the classic sides of cabbage and potatoes or use it as an ingredient to elevate other meals. Learn all about Corned Beef and discover some delicious recipes here: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/corned-beef

ALL ABOUT BRISKET CUT:

https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cuts/cut/2477/brisket-flat-half

HOW TO COOK CORNED BEEF:

Oven-Roasting: Place in a roasting pan with seasonings, water or cider and cover tightly with aluminum foil. Heat the oven to 350 degrees and cook for 2-1/2 – 3-1/2 hours or until fork tender. *Always reference the package for specific cooking instructions.

Slow-Cooker: Place 2-1/2 – 3 pounds beef Brisket in a slow cooker and top with seasoning packet. Add water or cider and cover. Cook on High for 6 - 7 hours, or on low for 9 - 10 hours until fork tender. *Always reference the package for specific cooking instructions.

