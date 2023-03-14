Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 7,438 new cases, 73 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan has increased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,438 new cases of COVID and 73 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. Officials said about 500 cases are attributed to older lab results, due to a backlog of historic tests received from out-of-state laboratories.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,063 cases a day, an increase from last week’s average of 986.

State totals now sit at 3,071,563 cases and 42,278 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 670 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 606 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 17,132 221 89.2 Eaton County 28,582 438 68.9 Ingham County 68,232 850 52.0 Jackson County 43,026 603 63.1 Shiawassee County 17,716 242 64.6

