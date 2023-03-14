Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 7,438 new cases, 73 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,071,563 cases and 42,278 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Michigan has increased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,438 new cases of COVID and 73 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. Officials said about 500 cases are attributed to older lab results, due to a backlog of historic tests received from out-of-state laboratories.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,063 cases a day, an increase from last week’s average of 986.

As of Tuesday, 670 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 606 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County17,13222189.2
Eaton County28,58243868.9
Ingham County68,23285052.0
Jackson County43,02660363.1
Shiawassee County17,71624264.6

