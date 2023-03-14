Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside...
Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting
The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed March 13, 2023 after a semi truck hit an overpass.
Eastbound I-94 closed ‘indefinitely’ after semi truck strikes bridge
JD Gibson
Meridian Township police seek man wanted on criminal bench warrant
Michigan banks reassuring their customers following bank closures
Michigan banks reassure their customers following bank closures

Latest News

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Katherine Villarreal
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Suicide ruled in death of man who shot 3 LAPD officers
The State of the City will be delivered at Everett High School at 7 p.m.
‘Lansing’s time is now’ - Mayor Andy Schor delivers 2023 State of the City address
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea