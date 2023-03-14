1,000-year-old remains, jewelry found in rare coffin in hidden cemetery

The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.
The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.(West Yorkshire Joint Services/Leeds City Council via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The remains of a Roman aristocrat and 61 other people were unearthed by archaeologists in northern England.

The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.

Her skeleton, along with her jewelry, was found in a “very rare” lead-lined coffin at the hidden cemetery in the City of Leeds last year.

Archaeologists found men, women and 23 children at the previously unknown archeological site.

Archaeologists hope the 1,600-year-old cemetery could help them understand the important and largely undocumented transition between the fall of the Roman Empire in about 400 BC and the establishment of the later Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures from courtside in the first half of an NCAA...
Merchant to leave Michigan State ‘effective immediately’
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting
The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed March 13, 2023 after a semi truck hit an overpass.
Eastbound I-94 closed ‘indefinitely’ after semi truck strikes bridge
Michigan banks reassuring their customers following bank closures
Michigan banks reassure their customers following bank closures
JD Gibson
Meridian Township police seek man wanted on criminal bench warrant

Latest News

Celebrate "Pi Day" on Tuesday!
What’s coming up on Studio 10 and an updated forecast
Ways to save on Spring Break
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US: Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea