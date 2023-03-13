Traffic alert: Stretch of Townsend Street to close for 2 weeks

Townsend Street in Lansing will be closed from March 15-29 for a sewer repair.
Townsend Street in Lansing will be closed from March 15-29 for a sewer repair.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Townsend Street in Lansing will be closed Wednesday for a two-week sewer repair.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, Townsend Street will be closed between Washtenaw and Kalamazoo streets, starting at 9 a.m.

Northbound drivers will be detoured east on Kalamazoo Street, north on Capitol Avenue and west on Washtenaw Street back to Townsend Street. Southbound drivers will be directed east on Washtenaw Street, south on Capitol Avenue and west on Kalamazoo Street back to Townsend Street.

The project is expected to be completed March 29.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
Michigan State's basketball team celebrates another NCAA Tournament appearance. Head Coach Tom...
MSU earns 7 seed, Izzo breaks NCAA Record
Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect

Latest News

Lansing Community College is showing their support for Michigan State University through a...
Lansing Community College choir shows support for MSU through song
studio 10 giveaway
Studio 10 Green Basket Giveaway
Disney Pixar March Madness
Studio 10 Disney Bracket
spring countdown
Countdown to Spring Day 7