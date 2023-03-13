Traffic alert: Stretch of Townsend Street to close for 2 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Townsend Street in Lansing will be closed Wednesday for a two-week sewer repair.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to city officials, Townsend Street will be closed between Washtenaw and Kalamazoo streets, starting at 9 a.m.

Northbound drivers will be detoured east on Kalamazoo Street, north on Capitol Avenue and west on Washtenaw Street back to Townsend Street. Southbound drivers will be directed east on Washtenaw Street, south on Capitol Avenue and west on Kalamazoo Street back to Townsend Street.

The project is expected to be completed March 29.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.