TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-94 at Liberty Rd closed

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Monday at 9:15 a.m. Michigan State Police said eastbound I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed due to a crash.

MSP requests drivers avoid the area where a semi-truck struck the Liberty Rd. overpass. The Liberty Rd. overpass is closed.

MSP reports no injuries.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Washtenaw County, Avoid eastbound I-94 at Liberty Rd due to a traffic crash involving a semi-truck that struck the overpass. The freeway will be shutdown indefinitely. The Liberty Rd overpass is also closed. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/7Tu2Wx23xI — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 13, 2023

