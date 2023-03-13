TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-94 at Liberty Rd closed

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Monday at 9:15 a.m. Michigan State Police said eastbound I-94 in Washtenaw County was closed due to a crash.

MSP requests drivers avoid the area where a semi-truck struck the Liberty Rd. overpass. The Liberty Rd. overpass is closed.

MSP reports no injuries.

