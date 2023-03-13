Security changes coming to Michigan State University campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University students returning from spring break Monday can expect security changes.

Monday marks one-month since the shooting on campus. WILX News 10′s Amaya Kuznicki was on MSU’s campus to find out what security changes students and staff can expect.

Following the shooting, authorities at the university knew safety measures on campus needed to be improved. The university will begin putting lock systems on classroom doors.

Student, Da’Quan McClean said ”the pros and cons are the safety of the students and then there’s also the lack of potentially allowing future Spartans to come to campus and see what it is on their own time.”

All students, faculty and staff will have to complete active violence intruder training starting this fall.

