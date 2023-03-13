Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin, has died

Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33...
Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33 years old.(EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE COUNCIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Humboldt penguin thought to be the world’s oldest has died.

Staff at the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo in England said their beloved Rosie passed away peacefully Friday.

The life expectancy of the Humboldt penguin in the wild is 15 to 20 years. Rosie was just weeks away from turning 33.

The head zookeeper said the staff is “devastated” by Rosie’s death.

The zoo plans to hold a special tribute.

Rosie is survived by her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop, as well as her first grandchild, Pickle.

Humboldt penguins, mainly found in Chile, are classified as vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

Changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species are some of the reasons why they are threatened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
Michigan State's basketball team celebrates another NCAA Tournament appearance. Head Coach Tom...
MSU earns 7 seed, Izzo breaks NCAA Record
Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect

Latest News

Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Experts: Gun reform shouldn’t be ‘one size fits all’
Experts: Gun reform shouldn’t be ‘one size fits all’
Jessen Ayers
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting
Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting