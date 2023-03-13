Railroad repair project in Meridian Township to last longer than expected

By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad repair project in Meridian Township is going to take a little longer than anticipated.

The Green Road railroad crossing in the area has been closed to vehicles since March 1 due to a broken rail. The closure is expected to last until Thursday.

Drivers are advised to take Coleman Road to Barry Road to Shoesmith Road as a detour.

More information can be found on the Meridian Township website.

Railroad repair project in Meridian Township to last longer than expected
