Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.
Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to The Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene.

Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect
Michigan State's basketball team celebrates another NCAA Tournament appearance. Head Coach Tom...
MSU earns 7 seed, Izzo breaks NCAA Record

Latest News

The father is accused of fatally beating an elderly man previously convicted of child sexual...
Authorities: Father confesses to killing man he believed was stalking his daughter
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
US, S. Korea hold drills as North Korea launches missiles from sub
Police responded to reports of a person, said to be 21-year-old Tegan Williams, disturbing a...
Police: 3 officers injured in fight with suspect at Ariz. coffee shop
Ke Huy Quan, from left, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with their...
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars