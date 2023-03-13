MSU deploys counselors in training to support students, faculty, staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been one month since the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University. Now, the university is working with police and mental health experts to help the Spartan community heal from the trauma they experienced.

Related: MSU offers mental health support resources following shooting

Back in October, MSU received a $15 million grant to help prevent acts of violence at schools across the state.

According to Alyse Folino Ley, a Michigan State University psychology and psychiatry expert, they treated over 3,000 students, 2,300 faculty, and over 900 community members. After February 13th, Ley said they had one thought - how can their expertise be used to help the Spartan community heal.

Ley stated that MSU’s Department of Psychiatry deployed their 32 ‘counselors in training’ all over campus to help students, faculty, and staff navigate feelings of shock, anger, and depression. Working closely with the national expert on adolescent violence, Ley said they are using the $15 million grant to find ways to stop targeted attacks on adolescents.

“We have put together a project where law enforcement works with mental health, works with the school systems altogether to form community collaborations to address this issue,” said Ley.

News 10 will host a phone bank to support the Spartan Strong Fund, which was set up to address the immediate needs of students affected by the mass shooting. The telethon will be on Tuesday. More information can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.