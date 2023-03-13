Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer has been sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Jason Gatrell was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.

Related: Midland police officer on leave after being involved in drunk-driving crash, police chief says

Investigators said Gatrell was driving his personal vehicle and was off-duty at the time.

In the settlement plea conference on Jan. 31, Gatrell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Midland County Prosecutor.

Related: Midland police officer pleads guilty to charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter sentenced Gatrell to 93 days in jail and 12 months probation.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.