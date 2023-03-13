Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer has been sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jason Gatrell was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.
Related: Midland police officer on leave after being involved in drunk-driving crash, police chief says
Investigators said Gatrell was driving his personal vehicle and was off-duty at the time.
In the settlement plea conference on Jan. 31, Gatrell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Midland County Prosecutor.
Related: Midland police officer pleads guilty to charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter sentenced Gatrell to 93 days in jail and 12 months probation.
Read next:
- MSP: Two dead after Saginaw shooting
- MSP: Ambulance service investigated for financial crimes
- Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.