Midland police officer sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer has been sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Jason Gatrell was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.

Investigators said Gatrell was driving his personal vehicle and was off-duty at the time.

In the settlement plea conference on Jan. 31, Gatrell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Midland County Prosecutor.

Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter sentenced Gatrell to 93 days in jail and 12 months probation.

