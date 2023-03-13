Meridian Township police seek man wanted on criminal bench warrant

JD Gibson
JD Gibson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for JD Gibson, a 36-year-old man wanted on a criminal bench warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Gibson has additional outstanding warrants in surrounding jurisdictions.

He’s described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

