Meridian Township police seek man wanted on criminal bench warrant

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for JD Gibson, a 36-year-old man wanted on a criminal bench warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, Gibson has additional outstanding warrants in surrounding jurisdictions.

He’s described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.