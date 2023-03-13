Man arrested, charged in Lansing shooting

Jessen Ayers
Jessen Ayers(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with Thursday’s shooting in Lansing.

It happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of E. Mount Hope and Maplewood avenues. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Malcolm X Street, a few blocks from Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. At the time, police had asked people to avoid the area, where they set up a blockade.

Jessen Ayers was charged with firing shots into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession and two counts of felony firearm.

He was given a $100,000 bond with GPS tethering.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

