Lansing Community College choir shows support for MSU through song

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A month after the shooting at Michigan State University, the nearby Lansing Community College is showing support through music.

The members of the LCC Concert Choir performed “The Lighthouse,” by Andy Beck.

“The song’s lyrics of strength and care embody our thoughts for the students, employees and community of MSU,” LCC officials said.

The performance is part of an effort to support MSU during the healing process. The school said they had students and faculty on the MSU campus when the shooting happened and they want to show they are here for MSU.

“This piece provided an opportunity to do that as well as a vehicle for members of the choir to discuss their own trauma through this difficult time,” said Music Program Faculty Chair Jon Ten Brink. “It’s a way to reach out and build community with individuals both near and far, and remind them that we’ll be here for them, just as they can be there for us.”

You can watch the full music video here.

