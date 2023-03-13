Izzo, Tucker speak on upcoming games

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo will speak to the media regarding the Spartans’ placement on Selection Sunday and the upcoming competition in Columbus.

Afte Izzo’s remarks, football head coach Mel Tucker speaks on the spring game.

MSU earns 7 seed, Izzo breaks NCAA Record

MSU earns 7 seed, Izzo breaks NCAA Record