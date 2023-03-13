High School Basketball Playoffs: Boys’ Regional Semifinal games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The snow isn’t stopping Monday’s scheduled basketball games from being played!

We have eight boys teams left in the battle for the MHSAA State title at the Breslin Center, all of them are playing Monday:

Division 1 (BOTH GAMES AT DEWITT):

East Lansing vs. Kalamazoo Central (5:30)

Holt vs. Battle Creek Central (7:00)

Division 2 (AT CHELSEA):

Charlotte vs. Tecumseh (5:30)

Division 3:

Laingsburg vs. Jonesville (5:30 @ Hanover-Horton)

Michigan Center vs. Leslie (7:00 @ Hanover-Horton)

Pewamo-Westphalia @ North Muskegon (7:00 @ Kent City)

Division 4:

Lansing Christian vs. Fruitport Cavalry Christian (7:00 @ Fowler)

