High School Basketball Playoffs: Boys’ Regional Semifinal games

Eight boys teams remain in the fight for a state title
MHSAA Logo
MHSAA Logo(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The snow isn’t stopping Monday’s scheduled basketball games from being played!

We have eight boys teams left in the battle for the MHSAA State title at the Breslin Center, all of them are playing Monday:

Division 1 (BOTH GAMES AT DEWITT):

East Lansing vs. Kalamazoo Central (5:30)

Holt vs. Battle Creek Central (7:00)

Division 2 (AT CHELSEA):

Charlotte vs. Tecumseh (5:30)

Division 3:

Laingsburg vs. Jonesville (5:30 @ Hanover-Horton)

Michigan Center vs. Leslie (7:00 @ Hanover-Horton)

Pewamo-Westphalia @ North Muskegon (7:00 @ Kent City)

Division 4:

Lansing Christian vs. Fruitport Cavalry Christian (7:00 @ Fowler)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
Michigan State's basketball team celebrates another NCAA Tournament appearance. Head Coach Tom...
MSU earns 7 seed, Izzo breaks NCAA Record
Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect

Latest News

Izzo on tough few years for students, campus
Izzo on tough few years for students, campus
The coaches are talking NCAA tournament and spring play
Izzo, Tucker speak on upcoming games
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s win over Iowa, a busy night in...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing the tournament and high school basketball
Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker (left) and men's basketball coach Tom...
Izzo, Tucker speak on upcoming games