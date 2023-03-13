Ghost with the most coming to the Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s showtime! The ghost-with-the-most will make his East Lansing debut in this edgy and irreverent new Broadway musical comedy. BEETLEJUICE is coming to Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall from Tuesday, March 14 to Sunday, March 19, 2023, as part of the 2022-23 Broadway Season. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark’s 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award® nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award® nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony® and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Robbie”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award® winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award® winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award® nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; associate director is Catie Davis and associate choreographer is Michael Fatica; casting by The Telsey Office.

Producers for BEETLEJUICE include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and NETworks Presentations.

BEETLEJUICE opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins’ scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards® including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards® appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE’s Tony Awards® performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. BEETLEJUICE returned triumphantly to Broadway with performances on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre where it haunted Broadway through January 8, 2023.

For ticket information: https://whartoncenter.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=WC-BEETLEJUICE&linkID=wharton&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=

