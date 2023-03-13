First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Allow a few extra minutes for your drive into work this morning. On and off snow showers will continue across the area today. Any untreated roads could have slick spots this morning. Additional snowfall today should be in the 2-3′' range. High temperatures today climb to the low to mid 30s. Tonight under mostly cloudy skies temperatures drop back to the upper teens.

Warmer days are ahead for the middle and end of the week. Tuesday we turn partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Wednesday could end up being the pick day of the week with some sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s. Temperatures climb to the upper 40s to near 50º for Thursday and Friday. With the warmer air will come the chance of rain by Thursday afternoon. On and off rain showers continue Thursday night into Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 13, 2023

Average High: 43º Average Low 25º

Lansing Record High: 74° 1990

Lansing Record Low: -5° 2014

Jackson Record High: 72º 2007

Jackson Record Low: -6º 2014

