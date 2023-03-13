Filmmakers and enthusiasts gather for Lake Michigan Film Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Filmmakers in Mid-Michigan had the chance to share their craft in front of an audience.

People gathered at the Celebration Cinema in Lansing on Sunday to present and watch various short films and documentaries. The film festival is called the Lake Michigan Film Festival, and it is because filmmakers from states that border Lake Michigan was invited to the event.

Sunday’s showings included a block of documentaries and a block of short films with a closer being a feature-length documentary.

Filmmaker Natalie Elizabeth said it was amazing to be a part of the event with other filmmakers sharing their stories.

“It’s such a wonderful opportunity to be able to show work and it’s super special and as a woman filmmaker,” said Elizabeth. “It is very rare to get that support as well so it feels really nice to be here for this weekend and to just see the stories that are being told out there and what people want to share with their communities and feel a part of that has been very very special.”

The festival took place over the weekend.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.