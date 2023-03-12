Two roads closed during police presence in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northrup Street and Washington Avenue are shut down.

Officials said that Washington Avenue is closed in both directions between Mel Avenue and Attwood Drive. Meanwhile, Northrup Street between Washington Avenue and Manor Drive is also closed.

News 10 is on the scene and can see Ingham County Sheriff patrol cars on South Washington.

We will keep you posted when we find more information.

