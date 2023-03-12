Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police said two people were shot in a car on Northrup Street near the intersection of Washington Avenue.

On Saturday, police closed off Washington Avenue and Northrup Street at 9:30 after two people, a 24-year-old woman from Lansing and a 27-year-old Detroit man were shot in a car. According to authorities, the woman was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen while the man is in a non-threatening condition where he was shot in his upper leg.

Ingham County Sheriff’s cars lined the streets as they blockaded the roads. Eventually, both streets were back open.

Police said there is no information on the suspect but they are looking for a small white car, possibly a white Chrysler 200 with tinted windows and LED lights.

News 10 will keep you updated when we find more information.

