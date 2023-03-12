Michigan State Spartans get 7 seed, match up against USC

MSU will play on Friday in Columbus
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State did enough with a 19-12 record to earn a bid to their 25th straight NCAA Tournament.

They’ll play as a 7 seed in the East Region, taking on USC on Friday. That game will be in Columbus, OH.

The Spartans’ run for the Big Ten Tournament fell short Friday with a 68-58 loss to a hot Ohio State team who lost in the semifinals to Purdue.

The Spartans have key wins against Kentucky, Villanova, Michigan, and Indiana.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
FBI affidavit reveals threats in Michigan: ‘I’ll kill anyone who tries to take my guns’
Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing

Latest News

Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Spartans’ luck runs out against Ohio State at Big Ten Tournament
March 10: MHSAA District Title Highlights
March 10: MHSAA District Title Highlights
March 10: MHSAA District Title Highlights
March 10: MHSAA District Title Highlights
March 9: MHSAA Highlights
March 9: MHSAA Highlights