Michigan State Spartans get 7 seed, match up against USC

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State did enough with a 19-12 record to earn a bid to their 25th straight NCAA Tournament.

They’ll play as a 7 seed in the East Region, taking on USC on Friday. That game will be in Columbus, OH.

The Spartans’ run for the Big Ten Tournament fell short Friday with a 68-58 loss to a hot Ohio State team who lost in the semifinals to Purdue.

The Spartans have key wins against Kentucky, Villanova, Michigan, and Indiana.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

