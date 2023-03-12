East Lansing Public Library celebrates 100 years

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday.

The community celebrated the library’s 100th birthday. Many people gathered where they enjoyed live music, activities, and even a birthday cake. The MSU Bakery made cookies for the event, and Sparty attended the party.

The library director said that it was amazing to see the success of the library.

“It’s thrilling to know that we have been a successful library for 100 years,” said Kristin Shelley, president of the Eat Lansing Public Library. “And it’s just a great day to celebrate and be happy that the library continues to be a stronghold here in the East Lansing community.”

One of the speakers at Saturday’s event was News 10′s David Andrews who hosted the comments portion of the celebration.

