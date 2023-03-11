Spartans’ luck runs out against Ohio State at Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO (WILX) - Michigan State needed a lot to fall their way last Sunday just to get the #4 seed and the double-bye at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

When the day finally came for the Spartans to take on the 13th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes, they ran out of luck, and are headed home early.

“I said to our media for 3 weeks that I didn’t think our defense has been very good and it would get you in a tournament...so I guess my experience kind of gave the answer,” said Head Coach Tom Izzo. “It’s a shame too, [Jaden Akins, Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker] I thought played pretty hard, not always made shots but for Tyson to only get eight or nine shots and Joey to get five...that’s kind of our fault.”

The Spartans got off to an early lead, leading 7-2.

But MSU went cold, shooting 1-9 from three in the first half, and 3-16 for the game.

When the Spartans did score, the Buckeyes answered.

“We didn’t move the ball, we didn’t move off the ball, didn’t screen well, and then they got into us as they started making shots,” said Senior Guard Tyson Walker.

“We were kind of giving up too many driving lanes and we were getting put in tough situations because they were confident from 3 today,” said Sophomore Guard Jaden Akins,” so you didn’t know if you wanted to help or try to stop they ball when they were driving and that led to rotations and led to them making shots.”

The loss, for the Spartans, is motivation to play more than just one more game next week.

“We’re not happy with it,” said Senior Forward Joey Hauser. “We came here to win a championship and it felt like a letdown today. Give [Ohio State] credit, they played really well but we’ve got tp turn around and focus our efforts on the NCAA tournament, because it’s one and done for real.”

Now it’s out of their hands; all the Spartans can do is sit back and watch the remaining teams battle for the Big Ten Title and learn their seed on Selection Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.