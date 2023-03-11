Scam alert: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t ask you for bitcoin

(Dakota News Now)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam.

According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone impersonating a sergeant of the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff in order to scam people out of money.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that they, nor any other law enforcement agency, will ever ask for any payment over the phone. That includes gift cards, visa cards, cryptocurrency or any other form of money.

The people involved in the scam are reportedly very persistent.

Related: Michigan State Police warns of scammers impersonating troopers

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

If this sounds familiar, these types of phone scams have occurred multiple times in multiple municipalities across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

