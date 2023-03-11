Michigan State University finds support from its community

Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Spartan Statue on MSU campus(WILX)
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Businesses have been showing extra support to students, faculty, and staff at Michigan State University ever since the deadly mass shooting a month ago.

Related: MSU offers mental health support resources following shooting

University officials said the support from the business community has made a difference in healing East Lansing.

“The community has been phenomenal. Everybody from locally to our Spartan family across the nation and globe,” said Kim Tobin.

MSU’s Vice President of University Advancement, Kim Tobin, said support from East Lansing businesses shows the unity of the Spartan community.

“We have businesses giving everything from small-dollar gifts to larger-dollar gifts to gifts of services, gifts of products, to individuals supporting our Spartan Strong Fund,” Tobin said. “The generosity has just run the gamut and has been really inspiring.”

Free food, free coffee, or just a safe place to hang out, local businesses stand Spartan Strong with support for those who need it most.

“Just a heartfelt thank you. It’s been a difficult time but equally inspiring to see the generosity and support that people have given our institution,” said Tobin.

News 10 will host a phone bank to support the Spartan Strong Fund, which was set up to address the immediate needs of students affected by the mass shooting. The telethon will be on Tuesday. More information can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect
East Lansing police identify person involved in Snapchat threat
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police arrest man accused of killing, dismembering neighbor’s dog

Latest News

On The Job Report: 3/10/2023
Make an Impact: Always a Spartan
Make an Impact: Once a Spartan, always a Spartan
Make an Impact: Always a Spartan
Make an Impact: Always a Spartan
Nonprofit Relief Program aims to help Michigan’s helpers
Nonprofit Relief Program aims to help Michigan’s helpers