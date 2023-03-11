Michigan State University finds support from its community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Businesses have been showing extra support to students, faculty, and staff at Michigan State University ever since the deadly mass shooting a month ago.

University officials said the support from the business community has made a difference in healing East Lansing.

“The community has been phenomenal. Everybody from locally to our Spartan family across the nation and globe,” said Kim Tobin.

MSU’s Vice President of University Advancement, Kim Tobin, said support from East Lansing businesses shows the unity of the Spartan community.

“We have businesses giving everything from small-dollar gifts to larger-dollar gifts to gifts of services, gifts of products, to individuals supporting our Spartan Strong Fund,” Tobin said. “The generosity has just run the gamut and has been really inspiring.”

Free food, free coffee, or just a safe place to hang out, local businesses stand Spartan Strong with support for those who need it most.

“Just a heartfelt thank you. It’s been a difficult time but equally inspiring to see the generosity and support that people have given our institution,” said Tobin.

News 10 will host a phone bank to support the Spartan Strong Fund, which was set up to address the immediate needs of students affected by the mass shooting. The telethon will be on Tuesday. More information can be found here.

