On The Job Report: 3/10/2023

Service Writer Specialist 28

CITY OF LANSING

Description:

Department: Public Service - Fleet Services

Union: Teamsters 243 CTP

Pay range: $17.95/hour to $26.47/hour

Deadline: Open until filled

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Primary contact for vehicle/equipment repairs/maintenance issues.

Responsible for initiation of work order process.

Prioritization and delegation of mechanic’s work.

Oversees the entire flow of production relating to repairs and maintenance of all vehicles and equipment from start to finish.

Vehicle/Equipment record retention.

Preventive maintenance tracking and scheduling.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED; AND

Three (3) years of fleet service-oriented experience; AND

Two (2) years of general office experience which includes accounts payable experience, and skill with computer software applications.

Special Requirements & Training:

Must be able to be placed under the terms of the City of Lansing’s blanket bond.

Must pass LEIN/Law Enforcement Information Network (Fingerprinting).

How to Apply:

To apply for the job, access the NeoGov Career Portal link listed below

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lansingmi?keywords=service%20writer

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/66190265

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 66190265

CNC Machinist II

TECOMET

Description:

The CNC Machinist II produces machined parts by setting up and operating a computer numerical?control (CNC) machine; maintaining quality and safety standards; keeping records; maintaining equipment and supplies.

The role requires the above to be accomplished within Tecomet’s principles of continuous improvement, customer driven innovation and a win first culture, while meeting company financial and other performance metrics.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Requirements:

Operate and Set-up CNC machines within specified tolerances following work instructions and in accordance with machine programs and engineering drawings;

Perform difficult CNC Machinist work including progressive machining of a variety of parts and different metals where very close tolerances must be maintained;

Change dull tooling, and/or make minor offsets and adjustments as needed for tooling wear;

Ensure product quality is achieved by working to operator owned quality (OOQ) standards and requirements including using a range of measuring equipment and interpreting readings;

Perform routine maintenance as per daily machine checklist and adhere to PM schedule;

Perform hand finishing;

Follow Good Manufacturing and Good Document Practices (GMP/GDP) at all times including completion of job routers/ cards;

Ensure safe working practices are carried out to minimize risks to the job holder and/or colleagues, including identifying and reporting Safety, Health & Environmental issues;

Achieve set productivity targets and identify ways of improving productivity;

Record all activities in a timely manner on the job tracking system;

Identify and support Continuous Improvement activities;

Identify and escalate manufacturing issues to the Team Leader and/or Supervisor, participating in the resolution as required;

Maintain 5S/housekeeping standards within work area;

Performs other duties or special projects as required or as assigned by supervisor;

Educational/Training Requirement:

High School diploma or general education degree (GED); Associates degree/certificate in Tooling & Machining or Machinist apprenticeship preferred.

Experience:

3 – 5 years CNC Swiss experience.

Experience of working in a production environment, preferred

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Ability to operate, setting up and maintaining a CNC Machine

Ability to run multiple CNC Machines

Solid necessary math skills, including measuring and keeping count records

Effective at planning, prioritizing and organizing tasks and activities with the ability to deal with competing demands within specified timescales

Ability to follow work instructions

Proven record of quality, on-time production runs

Demonstrable commitment to safety at all times

Attention to detail alongside ability to perform repeatable task over a prolonged period of time

Positive attitude, reliable, and a team player

Ability to identify problems and escalate as required

Good communication skills, written and verbal

Solid computer skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Mental Requirements:

The work environment is representative and typical of similar jobs in comparable organizations.

Physical Requirements:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee could be required to stand. The employee could frequently be required to walk; use hand to finger, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms and talk or hear. The employee could be required to sit; climb or balance and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee could occasionally lift and or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job could include close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision and ability to adjust focus.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The statements herein are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by employees, and are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. Furthermore, they do not establish a contract for employment and are subject to change at the discretion of the Company.

Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer / Protected Veterans / Disabilities

Drug Free Workplace

How to Apply:

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=66d93efd-a316-4416-9647-78a8a2fa5359&ccId=19000101_000001&type=MP&lang=en_US&jobId=476136

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/60294202

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 60294202

Operations Supervisor (Street)

CATA

Description:

The Operations Supervisor is responsible for supervision of CATA Operators and movement of vehicles to ensure that all service (linehaul, paratransit, etc.) is operating according to schedule and routing in a safe manner and in accordance with vehicle and traffic laws and CATA’s rules, policies, and procedures. Responsibilities require working various shift schedules, flexibility in working outside of normal business hours, and being on-call as assigned. These essential functions include the following:

Direct and supervise Motor Coach Operators.

Oversee movement of vehicles to ensure on-street service quality and safety.

Ensure compliance with safety requirements.

Direct and assist with training and retraining.

Serve as “first responder” to service and safety issues and inform the appropriate departments, both internal and external, of incidents, accidents, or other emergency situations.

Maintain professional, reliable, and effective communications with Operators, other CATA personnel, and the public.

Maintain successful community relations.

Facilitate and coordinate operations with other CATA functions.

Advise Director of Operations, Managers, Supervisors, and other management of problems and concerns with service, vehicles, routes, and personnel.

Track and report status of operations throughout assigned shifts (including reports of incidents, accidents, farebox error corrections, and problems with vehicles, routes, or personnel).

Investigate and report on incidents, accidents, and customer comments and complaints.

Communicate effectively with customers, the public, and other agencies, insurance carriers and others.

Administer special projects as assigned from conception to implementation.

Provide timely, reliable, and effective reports and communications, written and oral.

Know and apply the Labor Agreement, Work Rules, policies, and procedures.

Assist the Director of Operations and Operations Manager, as requested.

Provide backup and relief for other supervisors.

Participate as an effective member of the CATA administrative and management team and perform all duties described.

Report To:

Operations Manager

Supervises:

Motor Coach Operators and Dispatchers

Duties:

Work proactively with both union and management staff.

Assist operators with on the street and other job-related problems, including complaints accidents, and incidents.

Operate radio and phone systems and a variety of transit specific fleet management software applications, including Trapeze OPS, Zonar, and automatic vehicle location systems.

Facilitate resolution of customer comments with communication to the appropriate department.

Counsel and discipline personnel, as needed, in accordance with CATA rules, procedures, and contractual agreements.

Receive, investigate, and resolve operations and service-related problems in a timely manner.

Perform periodic instruction check rides with drivers to counsel on improved driving techniques and compliance with CATA safety policies and procedures.

Recommend retraining where deficiencies warrant instruction.

Maintain accident/incident records, including liaison with insurance carriers.

Work proactively and maintain positive relationships with administrative and union personnel.

Provide required data, materials, and reports, both oral and written.

Follow high standards and practices at all times, including adherence to CATA’s commitment to equal employment opportunity.

Work flexible schedules as needed outside of regular business hours and in excess of 40 hours per week to meet responsibilities.

Maintain service and quality standards.

Follow and promote safe work practices and all CATA safety rules, policies, and procedures.

Maintain service and quality standards.

Consistently provide prompt, courteous, and appropriate service to the public.

Know and perform all job duties within essential functions and as directed by CATA management, policies, procedures, and contractual agreements.

Perform other duties as required by the Director of Operations and the Operations Manager.

Requirements:

High school degree.

Must possess a valid Commercial Drivers license with BP endorsements with eligible driving status (not restricted) from the State of Michigan.

Minimum of one year of experience in front line supervision in a union environment in the public transit industry is preferred.

Must be able to supervise, train, and motivate personnel.

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite and other current computer programs used at CATA.

Experience with transit software programs preferred.

Able to communicate effectively, handle details, meet deadlines, and work both independently and under general direction.

Very neat and professional appearance.

Able to perform essential functions and duties and to perform other tasks as assigned.

Cooperative, willing to work with and learn from others, and able to respond productively to change.

Punctual and reliable attendance as necessary to meet ongoing service requirements for public transportation.

How to Apply:

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=6cd58f74-1526-42e2-bfd8-dab7015317c7&ccId=19000101_000001&type=JS&lang=en_US&jobId=454578

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/113407041

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 113407041

