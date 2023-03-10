Sparrow Hospital introduces minimally invasive feeding tube procedure using magnets

Dr. Mohanad Saleh, a pulmonologist at Sparrow Hospital, is the first in Michigan to perform this new procedure. He
By Sarah Marilyn
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feeding tubes are a lifeline for seriously ill patients who have difficulty swallowing or need a source of nutrition.

A new procedure at Sparrow Hospital in Michigan is helping patients get the nutrition they need with fewer complications.

Pulmonology doctor Mohanad Saleh is the first to perform this new feeding tube procedure in Michigan, and he said it is reducing complications and getting patients home sooner.

The procedure uses magnets to track the feeding tube to the right spot in the stomach, reducing movement for patients and decreasing the length of their stay. It is done by a simple ultrasound machine by the bedside and is very minimally invasive and can be done during a short period of time.

“This patient did very well, she was able to get out of the ICU, she went to rehab, and we were able to remove the feeding tube at the office,” said Saleh, referring to a patient who went through the procedure.

Although Saleh is the first to perform this surgery, he said it won’t be the last. Sparrow Hospital hopes to use more minimally invasive procedures to improve the quality of care it provides patients in Mid-Michigan.

“This will minimize movement for these patients from their bed to go to a procedural area, and it can also help decrease the length of stay. If the patient needs a procedure, we can serve it without barriers at the bedside,” Saleh said. “That will help.”

