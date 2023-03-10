Snow plows, salt trucks clearing the way for Mid-Michigan drivers Friday

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have to be on the roads like getting to work make sure to be mindful of the changing road conditions Friday.

News 10′s Taylor Gattoni was live in Eaton Rapids this morning checking out road conditions.

Snow plows and salt trucks are out this morning. Snow is covering parts of the road as it continues to snow.

Drivers will want to scrape off their cars and might also want to use your windshield wipers to improve your visibility.

Click here for current school closings and delays.

