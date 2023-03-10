Schools Rule: Early learning center builds strong foundations for future success

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Midway Early Learning Center in Delhi Township is providing a head start on education for children as young as six weeks old. With a focus on building fundamental skills for future success, the center offers programs for children up to age five.

Amanda Smith, one of the center’s dedicated teachers, emphasized the importance of early education and social skills for children.

“They’re getting that one-on-one with teachers and they just know that they’re getting cared for and we care about them,” Smith explained.

For parents who may not be able to afford traditional preschool, Midway Early Learning Center offers a solution. Principal Heather Crandall said the state of Michigan distributes grants so that all qualifying children can enjoy the schooling the center offers.

“We start at six weeks for parents that have had their babies and are returning to work and we go up to age five,” Crandall said.

The Midway Early Learning Center was recently awarded an additional grant, allowing them to provide a $400 tuition credit to each child. With a dedication to helping each child feel safe and confident being themselves, the center is preparing children for a lifetime of learning.

