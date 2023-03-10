In My View: March Madness heats up

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - March Madness Who knows if Michigan State will be hot or not in their first Big Ten tournament game on a neutral floor?

Later on Friday night, two boys’ state high school basketball district tournament finals of note will take place—Holt vs. Mason. Holt is playing in their own gym, which I think might make the difference since Mason has some injury issues. And Waverly faces East Lansing; they’ve both had their ups and downs, but Waverly seems hot with a 28-point win earlier this week over Grand Ledge.

