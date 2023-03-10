MSU offers mental health support resources following shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly one month after the deadly shooting on Michigan State University campus, the school is still offering resources for students, faculty, staff, parents and families.

Crisis counseling options

24/7 crisis support is available through Community Mental Health (Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties) at 517-346-8460.

Additional crisis support lines that are available 24/7 include the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Spartan Resilience Training Program Reflect and Connect Sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students

In response to the February 13 shooting on campus, the Spartan Resilience Training Program is offering several reflect and connect sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students. Click here to register for a time that works for you.

ThrivingCampus has updated their system so that users can filter for community providers who are available to offer crisis services to the MSU community. Students, staff, faculty, families and community members can access the website at msu.thrivingcampus.com at any time to see off-campus mental health care options. Filters by identity, practice area, insurance and other factors are also available.

The MSU Center for Survivors will be holding Healing through Yoga, a virtual, drop-in, trauma-informed yoga practice to promote healing and wellness. The session will be held March 16 through April 27, on Thursdays at 3 pm. It is open to students, staff, faculty and community members.

Department of Forestry tree experts will be offering a series of guided nature walks to help Spartans explore nature, find peace and continue to heal. For questions or more details, please call the Department of Forestry at (517) 355-0090 or email Lauren Noel.

Self-guided resources for Faculty:

For Students:

For Employees and Staff

Self-guided resources, such as soothing breathing techniques, progressive muscle relaxation and others are available on the CAPS Resources page.

