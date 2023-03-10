MSU offers mental health support resources following shooting

"Always a Spartan"
"Always a Spartan"
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly one month after the deadly shooting on Michigan State University campus, the school is still offering resources for students, faculty, staff, parents and families.

Crisis counseling options

  • 24/7 crisis support is available through Community Mental Health (Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties) at 517-346-8460.
  • Additional crisis support lines that are available 24/7 include the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Spartan Resilience Training Program Reflect and Connect Sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students

  • In response to the February 13 shooting on campus, the Spartan Resilience Training Program is offering several reflect and connect sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students. Click here to register for a time that works for you.

ThrivingCampus has updated their system so that users can filter for community providers who are available to offer crisis services to the MSU community. Students, staff, faculty, families and community members can access the website at msu.thrivingcampus.com at any time to see off-campus mental health care options. Filters by identity, practice area, insurance and other factors are also available.

The MSU Center for Survivors will be holding Healing through Yoga, a virtual, drop-in, trauma-informed yoga practice to promote healing and wellness. The session will be held March 16 through April 27, on Thursdays at 3 pm. It is open to students, staff, faculty and community members.

Department of Forestry tree experts will be offering a series of guided nature walks to help Spartans explore nature, find peace and continue to heal. For questions or more details, please call the Department of Forestry at (517) 355-0090 or email Lauren Noel.

Self-guided resources for Faculty:

For Students:

For Employees and Staff

Self-guided resources, such as soothing breathing techniquesprogressive muscle relaxation and others are available on the CAPS Resources page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect
East Lansing police identify person involved in Snapchat threat
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police arrest man accused of killing, dismembering neighbor’s dog

Latest News

Schools Rule: Early learning center builds strong foundations for future success
Schools Rule: Early learning center builds strong foundations for future success
MSU police release notes written by campus shooting suspect
MSU police release notes written by campus shooting suspect
FBI affidavit reveals threats in Michigan: ‘I’ll kill anyone who tries to take my guns’
Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect