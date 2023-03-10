Michigan State Police arrest man accused of killing, dismembering neighbor’s dog

WEXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Buckley was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a neighbor’s dog.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence on Feb. 4 on reports of a dog that had been killed. The owner said his 7-year-old black lab had wandered off the property and when he and his wife followed the dog’s tracks, they found an area in the snow where the dog had circled and stopped. The dog was not there, but there was a pool of blood and tire tracks leading up to where the dog had been.

Police said the owner of the property, 43-year-old Thomas William Middaugh shot the dog multiple times with a .22 caliber rifle, cut the dog’s head and legs off, wrapped it in a tarp and put it in a box hidden inside his barn.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday and Middaugh was taken into custody. He was arraigned Thursday on charges of killing or torturing animals and habitual offender, third notice.

He was given a PR bond and is scheduled to return to court March 28.

