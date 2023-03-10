Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

Most Read

East Lansing police identify person involved in Snapchat threat
First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police arrest man accused of killing, dismembering neighbor’s dog
Multiple police cars where at the intersection of E Mt. Hope Ave and Maplewood Ave Thursday...
No threat to public after Lansing Police respond to shooting

Latest News

The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, revealing the hot economy still isn't cooling...
US economy added 311K jobs in February
countdown to spring
Countdown to Spring Day 10
worship without words
Worship without Words Performs
A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time.
‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time
worship without words
Worship Without Words Combines Worship, Culture and Dance