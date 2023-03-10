Man accused in Lansing New Year’s Eve fatal shooting bound over for trial

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Saginaw man accused in a fatal shooting New Year’s Eve will be tried in circuit court.

Anthony Anderson Jr., 28, is accused of shooting Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29. Terrell died from his injuries.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street in Lansing Township.

Anderson is facing seven counts, including murder, as the trial progresses to circuit court. Anderson continues to be held without bond. No date has been given for the trial.

If convicted, Anderson faces the possibility of life in prison.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.