Man accused in Lansing New Year’s Eve fatal shooting bound over for trial

Anthony Anderson Jr.
Anthony Anderson Jr.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Saginaw man accused in a fatal shooting New Year’s Eve will be tried in circuit court.

Anthony Anderson Jr., 28, is accused of shooting Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29. Terrell died from his injuries.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street in Lansing Township.

Anderson is facing seven counts, including murder, as the trial progresses to circuit court. Anderson continues to be held without bond. No date has been given for the trial.

If convicted, Anderson faces the possibility of life in prison.

