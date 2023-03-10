FBI affidavit reveals threats in Michigan: ‘I’ll kill anyone who tries to take my guns’

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An FBI affidavit details threats made by a Michigan suspect to LGBTQ+ community, Gov. Whitmer, Pres. Biden, and law enforcement.

Between February 18, 2023 and March 7, 2023, Randall Robert Berka II, of Sebewaing, posted threats to YouTube, according to the probable cause affidavit from Thursday, March 9.

FBI Detroit opened an investigation after Google submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Section saying a user on YouTube posted multiple threats to kill law enforcement, members of the LGTQ+ community, and government officials, according to the affidavit.

One threat from the affidavit states “Im more than willing tot kill whitmer and I do live in Michigan.”

On March 7, 2023, the account was observed with a Display Name of “kill all federal agents on sight and hang biden,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Berka was involuntarily committed for mental health treatment in 2012 and has since been treated and medicated numerous times voluntarily.

The affidavit concluded Berka was unlawfully in possession of a firearm because he had been committed to a mental institution.

Within approximately the last year, Berka’s mother purchased four firearms for him, three long guns and one handgun. The firearms were kept in his room at the residence, along with ammunition, and he had “gone to shoot them.” Berka also possesses body armor, according to the affidavit.

